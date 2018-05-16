Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 133 | NO. 98 | Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Lakeland Schools Pulls Permit For New High School

By Bill Dries

Updated 1:35PM
The Lakeland School System has pulled a $3 million building permit to start construction of a new high school at 10050 Oak Seed Lane.

City leaders and leaders of the suburban school system opened Lakeland Middle Preparatory School last summer at the site with plans for a high school on the same 94-acre campus.

The school system began in August 2014 with an elementary school.

The building permit application does not list a contractor.

