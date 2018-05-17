Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 98 | Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Lakeland Schools Pulls $3M Permit for Elementary Expansion

By Bill Dries

The Lakeland School System has pulled a $3 million building permit for an expansion of Lakeland Elementary School at 10050 Oak Seed Lane. The expansion has been planned for some time as the school system has grown.

City leaders and leaders of the suburban school system opened Lakeland Middle Preparatory School last summer at a nearby site with tentative plans for a high school on the same 94-acre campus. The financing and construction of the high school is on hold with a pending lawsuit over the financing.

The Lakeland Schools system began in August 2014 with an elementary school.

The building permit application for the elementary school expansion does not list a contractor.

