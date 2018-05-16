Grizzlies Get Fourth Overall Pick in NBA Draft Lottery

VOL. 133 | NO. 98 | Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Despite having the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 22-60, the Memphis Grizzlies slid backward two spots in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago and will have the fourth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Grizzlies minority owner Elliot Perry represented the franchise at the lottery. Perry wore his “lucky socks” to the lottery but they didn’t have any magic. The Phoenix Suns, who at 21-61 had the worst mark in the NBA, ended up with the top pick. But the Sacramento Kings leaped the Grizzlies and got the No. 2 pick. The Atlanta Hawks also moved up and will have the No. 3 selection.

The Grizzlies last had a pick in the top three when they got the No. 2 pick in 2009. They chose Hasheem Thabeet out of Connecticut and he turned out to be a major bust. They selected Mike Conley No. 4 overall in 2007 out of Ohio State.

The franchise's front office has come under fire for poor first-round draft picks since the Conley selection and general manager Chris Wallace probably needs to hit big on this pick to have an extended future with the team.

A consensus NBA mock draft posted at nbadraft.net earlier Tuesday before the lottery was held projected the Grizzlies to end up fourth, which they did. The mock draft had DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley all off the board and predicted the Grizzlies would then take Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr., passing on other contenders such as Missouri wing Michael Porter Jr., Texas big man Mo Bamba, Oklahoma guard Trae Young and Duke big man Wendell Carter.

The 2018 NBA Draft will be held on June 21 in Brooklyn, New York.