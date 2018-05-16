VOL. 133 | NO. 98 | Wednesday, May 16, 2018

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns Wednesday through Saturday, May 16-19, in Tom Lee Park Downtown. Among the highlights are the annual Ms. Piggie Idol Contest; the Kingsford Tour of Champions, which gives the public a chance to taste and judge barbecue from competing teams; the Cooker Caravan, a free guided tour of some of the best competition teams; live music; and more. Visit memphisinmay.org for tickets and a daily schedule.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host a workshop titled “Elevator Pitch, Part II” Wednesday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the City of Memphis Business Development Center, 555 Beale St. In part two, attendees will have the opportunity to deliver their elevator speech in front of a panel of judges. Registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host “Doing Business With the Veterans Administration” Thursday, May 17, from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Nursing, Natural Sciences and Biotechnology Building, 675 Union Ave. Small businesses will hear about upcoming bids and opportunities; meet with procurement officers and project managers; and network with other small, veteran-, minority- and women-owned firms. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Overton Square will screen “Men in Black” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.

The third annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk is Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour more than 75 Cooper-Young gardens with a focus on “native plants,” visit educational booths and vendors, hear from expert speakers, and enjoy discounts at many Cooper-Young businesses and restaurants. New this year: a Saturday guided bike tour of 24 gardens. Two-day tickets are $25; bike tour is $20. Visit cygardenwalk.eventsmart.com for details.

The Arc Mid-South’s annual International Tea will be held Saturday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. Emceed by television and radio talk-show host Loretta McNary, the tea will feature international foods, fashion, dance and music. Tickets are $25 at thearcmidsouth.org/tea or at the door.