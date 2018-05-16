VOL. 133 | NO. 98 | Wednesday, May 16, 2018

John Daly to Play In FedEx St. Jude Classic

Two-time major winner and always colorful character John Daly will be in the field of this year’s FedEx St. Jude Classic June 7-10 at TPC Southwind.

Daly hasn’t played the event since 2014 and his best finish was a tie for fifth-place in 2001. Daly has won two majors: the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 British Open.

Daly, 52, has been playing on the Champions Tour and is ranked 52nd with just over $100,000 in winnings in six events this year. He has played four regular PGA Tour events this season and made the cut in two of them and earned $18,362.

For his career, Daly has 35 Top-10 finishes in 489 PGA Tour events, five wins, and has earned more than $10 million.

– Don Wade

Jernigan Capital Names Chief Investment Officer

Jernigan Capital Inc., a Memphis-based real estate investment trust that provides debt and equity capital for self-storage facilities, has named Jonathan Perry executive vice president and chief investment officer. He is expected to join the company in early June.

Perry comes to JCAP from CubeSmart, where he has held several positions since 2008, most recently as senior vice president and chief investment officer.

As Jernigan Capital’s chief investment officer, Perry will oversee all of the company’s investment and asset management activities, including developing relationships with self-storage entrepreneurs, originating new investment opportunities finalizing new investments and managing relationships with the company’s third-party managers.

Perry will be the third member of Jernigan Capital’s investment committee, alongside chairman and CEO Dean Jernigan and president and chief operating officer John Good.

Though Perry is new to JCAP, he has a long history of working with Dean Jernigan. Perry began his career in 1998 at Storage USA – which Jernigan founded – and served in a variety of roles there until the company was acquired by GE Capital in 2002.

After a period with GE Capital, he partnered with Jernigan in a private investment partnership that owned and operated self-storage facilities.

Jernigan called Perry “one of the most talented executives in the self-storage sector.”

“As we continue to provide innovative capital solutions to self-storage entrepreneurs while we move into different stages of the real estate cycle, I am confident that Jonathan’s experience, relationships and prominence in the self-storage industry will create additional opportunities for JCAP to create value for our shareholders.”

– Daily News staff

Penny Hardaway Basketball Camps Begin in June

University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway has announced a monthlong run of basketball camps that will begin June 5 and continue through June 28 on the school’s campus.

The team camp will be held June 5-6 for high-school-age boys teams at three locations: the Larry O. Finch Center, the Student Recreation and Fitness Center and the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center. The cost for the team camp will be $250 for three games and $500 for six games.

The first of two day camps will follow June 11-14 for boys ages 8 to 17 at the Finch Center and the Student Recreation and Fitness Center. The cost for the day camp is $250. These sessions are intended to improve a camper’s individual basketball skills and are open to all ability levels.

Each day will include intense skill instruction from Hardaway and his staff. On the final day, campers will be dismissed at noon following an awards ceremony.

On June 23, an elite camp will be held at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center for boys in grades 9 to 12.

This camp is designed to challenge and prepare college-bound players. Members of the University of Memphis coaching staff will instruct. The cost for the one-day camp is $50.

The camp schedule concludes June 25-28 with the second day camp for boys ages 8 to 17 at the Finch Center. As with the first day camp, the cost is $250 and will include instruction from Hardaway and his staff.

Visit pennyhardawaybasketballcamp.com to register and find out more information.

– Don Wade

Cordova Shopping Center Sells for Almost $4M

The Shops of Cordova Station, located at 1010-1030 N. Germantown Parkway, has sold for $3.7 million.

TMK Cordova LLC purchased the 18,800-square-foot strip shopping center from Shops at Cordova Memphis LLC, according to a May 14 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register.

Satya Kumar Bhavahasi, acting as manager, signed the deed on behalf of the sellers.

In conjunction with the purchase, the new owners took out a $2.8 million mortgage through Overland Park, Kansas-based Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co.

Kyle W. Nagel signed the deed of trust as president of TMK Cordova.

Built in 1998, the center sits on the east side of North Germantown Parkway south of Macon Road. The Shelby County Assessor’s 2018 appraisal is $2.8 million.

– Patrick Lantrip