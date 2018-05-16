Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 98 | Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Cadence Bank, State Bank Financial Corp. Announce Merger

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Cadence Bank and State Bank Financial Corp. are announcing a merger.

Al.com reports that Cadence Bank's corporate headquarters will move from Birmingham, Alabama, to Atlanta following the merger.

The combined company will have about 100 branches serving Texas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.

The deal is expected to be finalized later this year.

Al.com reports that Cadence Bank CEO Sam Tortorici will relocate to Atlanta with the corporate headquarters. Cadence Bancorporation will remain headquartered in Houston.

