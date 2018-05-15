VOL. 133 | NO. 97 | Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Chicago to Receive Star on Orpheum Walk of Fame

The band Chicago will become part of the Orpheum Theatre’s Walk of Fame Tuesday, May 15, before a sold-out performance at the Downtown venue.

The band, originally known as Chicago Transit Authority when it made its recording debut in 1969, will get its star at a 5 p.m. ceremony outside the theater that is open to the public.

Chicago’s star joins a sidewalk grouping on the South Main Street and Beale Street sides of the theater that includes Cary Grant, Robert Plant and dozens of other performers from the theater’s past.

– Bill Dries

Common Table to Discuss Opioid Crisis Tuesday

The Common Table Health Alliance will discuss “The Opioid Crisis: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” when it holds its ninth annual Board of Directors Meeting & Awards Program Tuesday, May 15.

A panel of local and national experts has been assembled. Dr. Altha Stewart, national president of the American Psychiatric Association and associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, will serve as moderator. Also during the event, three health equity leaders will be honored for their accomplishments in their respective fields.

Joe Birch of WMC-TV Action News 5 is the master of ceremonies.

The annual meeting is Common Table’s largest fundraiser and is used to address some of region’s most pressing health concerns.

In the United States, overdose deaths have quadrupled since 1999. Pharmaceutical pain relief is an essential clinical tool, but with physicians writing some 240 million opioid prescriptions to Americans every year, the potential for addiction is enormous.

In Shelby County, 17 people die of an opioid overdose each month. It is projected by 2020 that 230 Shelby County residents will die from an opioid overdose, versus 96 in 2013.

In addition to Stewart, the opioid crisis panel will include Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department; Dennis Freeman, CEO of Cherokee Health Systems; Tionna Jenkins, senior program adviser of health equity at the Clinton Foundation; and Dr. Ted Morton, clinical pharmacy and residency program director for the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Each year, the Common Table chooses at minimum of three health equity leaders to honor. The 2018 recipients and their awards are:

• Visionary Leadership: Ken Brown, executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center

• Health Economist Icon: Cyril Chang, professor of economics & Fogelman College of Business and Economics, University of Memphis

• Health Care Provider Innovator: Karen Pease, CEO of Well Child Inc.

Tuesday’s meeting runs from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Racquet Club of Memphis. For more information and tickets, visit commontableheealth.org or call 901-684-6011.

– Don Wade

Bartlett Office Building Switches Hands

The Stage Center Building, located at 2838 Stage Center Cove in Bartlett, has sold for $155,000.

Jim and Charlotte Shephard purchased the 3,566-square-foot standalone office building near the intersection of Stage Road and Stage Center Drive from RREF BB-TN MVI LLC.

Newmark Knight Frank senior vice president and regional managing director Joseph Steffner and associate director Jack Steffner represented both parties in the transaction.

Built in 1986, the single-story office building was appraised at $322,300 this year, according to Shelby County Assessor of Property records.

– Patrick Lantrip

Nucor Plans $240M Steel Expansion in Arkansas

A North Carolina-based steel company is furthering its expansion in northeast Arkansas with a planned $240 million sheet metal production line.

Arkansas Business reports that Nucor Corp. recently announced the galvanizing line for the company's plant in Hickman, about 80 miles north of Memphis. The line is expected to operate by 2021 with capacity to produce half a million tons of steel sheet metal annually.

The company hasn't given details on potential jobs accompanying the new line. But Arkansas Economic Development Commission spokeswoman Brandi Hinkle expects about 100 new positions.

The announcement comes on the heels of a $230 million cold mill project at the plant. That line was announced in 2016 and is expected to be completed soon.

Nucor has a three-decade history in Mississippi County, employing nearly 1,700 people at four facilities there.

– The Associated Press

Sears: Committee Explores Sale of Kenmore, Other Assets

Sears Holdings Corp. is considering selling its storied Kenmore brand along with other related assets.

The ailing company, which operates department stores under the Sears and Kmart names, says a special committee of its board is starting a formal process to explore the sale.

The move, announced Monday, May 14, comes almost a month after the retailer said it received a letter from its largest shareholder ESL Investments, headed by Sears Chairman and CEO Edward Lampert, expressing interest in all or some of the assets, which include Sears Home Services' home improvement business and the company's Parts Direct business.

Sears, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, said no assurance can be given any formal proposal will be made by ESL or any third party.

The company has sold off other major brands as it struggles to stay afloat with Kenmore a notable reminder of the powerhouse retailer it once was.

– The Associated Press