Opening the Book

VOL. 133 | NO. 97 | Tuesday, May 15, 2018

A new Learning and Innovation Fund for Educators grant from Lausanne Learning Institutes (LLI) is now available to a team of teachers looking for funding to do creative things in their classrooms.

And the upcoming annual LLI Memphis teacher conference in July will give them the chance to share those ideas with their peers.

“We wanted to find a way for teachers to implement small, innovative learning modules into their classroom without disrupting the entire curriculum,” said LLI director Seth Burgess. “A lot of times teachers are constrained by budget, curriculum and those expectations. This gives them a little bit of funding, a little bit of freedom and little bit of networking opportunities with other teachers in the region to be able to try something new.”

He sees it as a ripple in the pond of innovation.

“The grant is meant to introduce people to the possibility of project-based learning,” Burgess said. “The conference is meant to refine those project ideas, bringing teachers together.”

The 16th annual LLI Memphis conference will break from tradition this year. It will be held on July 9 and 10 at the new Crosstown High School, which officially opens to students this fall. For the past 15 years, the conference has been held at Lausanne Collegiate School and was primarily for independent schools.

“We’re especially excited about the fact that they’re hoping to attract more teachers from local public schools to the conference,” said Ginger Spickler, Crosstown High special projects manager. “It’s great because it’s really teachers teaching other teachers.”

LLI is focusing away from direct instruction models that have a teacher standing in front a class lecturing, kids taking notes and then taking a test. In its place, a student-centered model is emphasized, with students making decisions within a teacher-guided framework.

“Students get engaged, and they start to love their learning,” Burgess said. “It’s not about the data they’re learning, it’s about their ability to learn. But with the rise in technology and innovation, we realized that teachers have all of this technology in the classroom or are thinking about technology in the classroom, but to what purpose or what end?”

Burgess makes the analogy that every student could have a laptop, but if they can’t figure out what do with it, it’s like having a $1,000 pencil.

The Learning and Innovation Fund for Educators grant, or LIFE grant, which is funded by an anonymous foundation, is available to teams of three to eight teachers.

“The grant is an opportunity for teachers to work in teams on an innovative project. I’m really excited about it,” said Lischa Brooks, principal of the East High T-STEM Optional School and founding principal of Maxine-Smith STEAM Academy. “A lot of times during the school year because you are teaching, developing lesson plans and activities for the classroom related to getting to end-of-course tests, you can’t really think outside the box.”

Burgess hopes to see a spirit of collaboration and encourages cross-disciplinary teams (such as a math teacher, history teacher, and English teacher), cross-age teams (with kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade teachers, for example), or even teams of teachers from different schools.

The grant winners will receive $270 per team member along with free admission to conference.

“The grant is exciting because it makes it more possible for a team from a public school to be able to come to the conference and also to be able to execute some of the ideas that they’ve had,” Spickler said. “Hopefully the idea is that they would come back next year to the conference to present their ideas. It’s a nice, virtuous cycle of empowering teachers to implement ideas and then to share them further.”

Local organizations already lined up to be on hand at the conference to display their educational resources include the Pink Palace Museum, the Cotton Museum, the Tennessee Shakespeare Co. and West Tennessee History Day.

“The idea is we’re going out and partnering with schools for conferences for no more than 250 teachers, providing teacher-led workshops on their own projects – teachers talking about what they do in the classroom and their strategies,” Burgess said. “The nice thing about teacher-led workshops is that it’s a peer-to-peer relationship.”

Lausanne Learning Institutes is a nonprofit founded in 2002 with a mission to empower teachers, engage students, and transform schools. The LLI arm develops conferences around the country for teachers to develop 21st-century practices, this year in Memphis; Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida; Washington, D.C.; and Madison, Tennessee.