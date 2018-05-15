Faropoint Converting ‘Diamond In The Rough’

VOL. 133 | NO. 97 | Tuesday, May 15, 2018

So far this year Faropoint Ventures has already acquired $37 million in property in the Memphis area and has its sights set on another $38 million by year’s end.

But of all those properties, one in particular stood out to NAI Saig Co.’s Hank Martin and Brian Califf, who are representing Faropoint in the Memphis market.

“It’s kind of a diamond in the rough,” Martin said of the 217,000-square-foot former International Paper Co. office at 4049 Willow Lake Blvd. “We feel like it’s going to be a really good building once it’s renovated.”

However, Faropoint and NAI Saig aren’t planning to market the sprawling southeast Memphis site to an office user – instead, they are looking to covert the building back to its beginnings.

“It’s been sitting here vacant for two years,” Califf said. “Faropoint was looking for industrial, so we brought them in here and figured out that we could buy this property at a price point that was attractive and still be able to invest enough money to turn it back into a Class A warehouse facility to rent.”

The Willow Lake property was originally developed as a Disney catalogue distribution facility in the early 1990s, before International Paper took over the lease and converted it into a back office, Califf said.

“As IP moved into Memphis they had so many people moving into the market that this was a cheaper alternative,” Martin explained. “At the time, this was a nice back-office space and rents were fairly cheap compared to what you’d see on Poplar Avenue.”

Martin said that at one time IP occupied as many as six buildings in the Willow Lake Business Center, but moved out of each building one by one as it added more office towers to what is now International Place on Poplar Avenue.

“It’s basically taking the building back to what it was originally designed as, but with all the new amenities that you would put into today’s buildings,” Martin said. “And when you do that, it’s the same thing as a building brand new.”

Faropoint is already in the process of ripping up the carpet, tearing down the walls and removing the ceiling grid, Califf said, and once finished they will add a fresh coat of paint and a new LED lighting system to go with the ESFR sprinkler system, 26- to 28-foot clear height and adjacent 5.5-acre parking lot.

“A lot of the buildings like this that were built in the ’90s don’t have the trailer parking,” Martin said. “When they built them they would maximize the footprint of the building on the land they had and did not leave a lot of trailer parking, so that’s a hard thing to come by in an older building.”

Once completed, Martin said this property will be unique within the city of Memphis.

“In the southeast (sub)market right now the vacancies are so low, you can’t find anything available to buy, you can barely find anything to lease, and if you can it typically doesn’t have the amenities of a high-quality new building,” Martin said.

If everything goes as planned, Martin and Califf said they could have a tenant moved in within 60-90 days.

“Faropoint thought it would be an awesome project to do,” Califf said. “We’ve never done an industrial fix up, so it’s a good project for them to do a conversion like that.”