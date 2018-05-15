Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 97 | Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Facebook Suspends About 200 Apps That May Have Misused Data

The Associated Press

Updated 2:51PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data.

The social media giant said in a blog post Monday that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014. Those changes, according to Facebook, significantly reduced the amount of data that apps could access.

Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships, says that if any evidence is found that the suspended apps or other apps have misused data, they will be banned. Users that may have been exposed will be notified, as was the case when the Cambridge Analytica case broke.

The company says that it's canvased thousands of apps so far.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 65 65 7,440
MORTGAGES 68 68 8,853
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 23 23 1,329
BUILDING PERMITS 160 160 15,760
BANKRUPTCIES 50 50 5,177
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 25 2,819
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 45 45 3,157
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 26 1,586

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.