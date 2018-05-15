Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 97 | Tuesday, May 15, 2018

The Memphis Jewish Community Center will screen “Besa: The Promise” Tuesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at MJCC, 6560 Poplar Ave. The film weaves Albania’s heroism in World War II through the journeys of two men. The screening is part of the monthlong Toward Justice: A City-Wide Upstanders’ Project. Cost is free. Visit jccmemphis.org for details.

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns Wednesday through Saturday, May 16-19, in Tom Lee Park Downtown. Among the highlights are the annual Ms. Piggie Idol Contest; the Kingsford Tour of Champions, which gives the public a chance to taste and judge barbecue from competing teams; the Cooker Caravan, a free guided tour of some of the best competition teams; live music; and more. Visit memphisinmay.org for tickets and a daily schedule.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host a workshop titled “Elevator Pitch, Part II” Wednesday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the City of Memphis Business Development Center, 555 Beale St. In part two, attendees will have the opportunity to deliver their elevator speech in front of a panel of judges. Registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host “Doing Business With the Veterans Administration” Thursday, May 17, from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Nursing, Natural Sciences and Biotechnology Building, 675 Union Ave. Small businesses will hear about upcoming bids and opportunities; meet with procurement officers and project managers; and network with other small, veteran-, minority- and women-owned firms. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Overton Square will screen “Men in Black” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule. 

The Arc Mid-South’s annual International Tea will be held Saturday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. Emceed by television and radio talk-show host Loretta McNary, the tea will feature international foods, fashion, dance and music. Tickets are $25 at thearcmidsouth.org/tea or at the door.

