VOL. 133 | NO. 97 | Tuesday, May 15, 2018

12 Communities Picked for Tennessee Downtowns Program

The Associated Press

Updated 2:50PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State officials say 12 communities in Tennessee will participate in a program aimed at revitalizing their downtown commercial districts.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said Friday that the communities will receive a $15,000 grant to complete a commercial improvement project as part of their inclusion in the Tennessee Downtowns program.

The communities are Alamo, Bell Buckle, Clinton, Dresden, Huntingdon, Jasper, Lexington, Lynnville, Newport, Trenton, Tullahoma and Watertown.

Since 2010, 58 communities have participated in the program. Officials say the selection process was based on historic commercial resources, economic and physical need, demonstrated local effort, overall presentation and probability of success.

In a news release, Rolfe says the program "promotes retail and tourism but also encourages economic growth."

