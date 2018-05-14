Tennessee Eyes $17.5M for Relocating New York Financial Firm

VOL. 133 | NO. 96 | Monday, May 14, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials want to award $17.5 million for financial firm AllianceBernstein Holding LP to relocate its global headquarters from New York.

The move is projected to bring 1,050 jobs and an investment topping $70 million to Nashville.

An agenda for the Tennessee State Funding Board's meeting Wednesday shows the proposed grant amount.

AllianceBernstein, which manages about $549 billion in assets, has been stationed in the country's main financial hub for five decades and plans to maintain a presence there.

The company has about 3,500 employees and offices in 22-plus countries. Company officials say the workers coming to Nashville make between $150,000 and $200,000 on average.

Its new building should be complete before the end of 2020, with the full transition done by the end of 2022.

