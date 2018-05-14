Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 96 | Monday, May 14, 2018

Tennessee Eyes $17.5M for Relocating New York Financial Firm

The Associated Press

Updated 6:06PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials want to award $17.5 million for financial firm AllianceBernstein Holding LP to relocate its global headquarters from New York.

The move is projected to bring 1,050 jobs and an investment topping $70 million to Nashville.

An agenda for the Tennessee State Funding Board's meeting Wednesday shows the proposed grant amount.

AllianceBernstein, which manages about $549 billion in assets, has been stationed in the country's main financial hub for five decades and plans to maintain a presence there.

The company has about 3,500 employees and offices in 22-plus countries. Company officials say the workers coming to Nashville make between $150,000 and $200,000 on average.

Its new building should be complete before the end of 2020, with the full transition done by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

