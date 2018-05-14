VOL. 133 | NO. 96 | Monday, May 14, 2018

Gestalt Purchases Mendenhall Square Shopping Center from Belz

A Belz-owned shopping center in southeast Memphis has been purchased by a longtime tenant in a multimillion-dollar deal.

Gestalt Community Schools, a charter school organization, purchased the Mendenhall Square Shopping Center, located on the northeast corner of Mendenhall and Winchester roads, from Belz for $8.9 million.

Universal Commercial Real Estate’s founder and president Darrell Cobbins represented Gestalt in the transaction.

“They are heavily invested in that particular section of that community, so they bought the center with the idea of expanding their school and then ultimately building a school on the site over there,” Cobbins said.

Currently, one of Gestalt’s five Power Academy Schools is located within the shopping center, while a second is located due south across Winchester Road.

“I think it’s a big deal for the community that they’re basically doubling down on their commitment and investing in that part of town,” Cobbins said.

– Patrick Lantrip

Grizzlies Unveil NBA Draft Lottery Promotions

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced a number of NBA Draft Lottery promotions and the team representing the Grizzlies at the NBA Draft Lottery.

The promotions include a chance to save up to 90 percent on 2018-19 season tickets with Grizz’s Pick N Pay promotion, which will be available while supplies last or until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, just prior to the live broadcast of the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

The NBA Draft Lottery determines the order of the first 14 selections in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Grizzlies hold the second-best odds in the lottery to secure the No. 1 overall pick (19.9 percent), have a 55.8 percent chance of landing a top three selection and are guaranteed to pick in the top five of the draft.

Whichever pick the Grizzlies land in the NBA Draft Lottery, participating fans will pay that dollar amount per game for each designated Terrace Level seat for all 44 games during the 2018-19 season. Discounts would allow fans to secure a 2018-19 season ticket for $44 if the team lands the No. 1 overall pick and $220 if the team gets the No. 5 selection. These Terrace Level tickets are regularly priced at $11 per game ($440 per season ticket).

Fans can take advantage of this offer by placing a $44 per seat non-refundable deposit, which will be credited toward their 2018-19 season ticket purchase following the conclusion of the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery. Only 100 tickets are available for purchase with a limit of two per person. Visit grizzlies.com or call 901-888-HOOP.

– Don Wade

Taj Mahal, Keb' Mo' Win Big at Blues Music Awards

Taj Mahal, Keb' Mo' and Rick Estrin are among the winners of this year's Blues Music Awards.

The annual awards celebrating blues music were handed out Thursday in Memphis. Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' won the album of the year and contemporary blues album awards for their collaboration on TajMo.

Taj Mahal, the singer, songwriter and musician who fuses world music into his blues, also was named B.B. King entertainer of the year and best acoustic artist. Keb' Mo', the American roots music master, also won best contemporary blues male artist.

Estrin, a singer and harmonica player, won best traditional blues male artist, song of the year, and band of the year with Rick Estrin & The Nightcats.

Mavis Staples retained her title as best soul blues female artist.

– The Associated Press

Pera’s Ubiquiti Networks Posts Strong Third Quarter

Three months ago, law firms were soliciting investors in Ubiquiti Networks’ stock to sign up for a class-action lawsuit against the company for misleading those investors about actual profits the company was earning.

What a difference a quarter makes.

The computer networking firm posted better-than-expected revenue and earnings Thursday, sending its stock to an all-time high on five times its normal trading volume.

UBNT closed Thursday at $81.44, an all-time closing high, going as high as $85.74 during the trading session on Nasdaq. More than 2.6 million shares changed hands, compared to the average volume of 563,395.

Once based in California, the New York-based Ubiquiti is owned by Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera.

The company reported $1.32 per share in net income for its fiscal third quarter, well above the 77 cents a share it earned a year ago. Revenue in the quarter hit more than $250 million, up 15 percent from the third quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company repurchased nearly 4.4 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $66.53 per share and reported cash and cash equivalents have risen by $86 million to $690.8 million since June 30, 2017.

– Daily News staff