Week Ahead: May 14-20

Go hog wild, Memphis! One of the most anticipated community events of the year kicks off this week when Tom Lee Park again becomes ground zero for the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Teams from around the world will try to win over judges with their savory renditions of all things pig. It will be a lip-smackin’ good time win or lose, though.

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns Wednesday through Saturday in Tom Lee Park Downtown. Among the highlights are the annual Ms. Piggie Idol Contest; the Kingsford Tour of Champions, which gives the public a chance to taste and judge barbecue from competing teams; the Cooker Caravan, a free guided tour of some of the best competition teams; live music; and more.

The NBA Draft Lottery is being televised at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN and the Memphis Grizzlies will land anywhere from the first to fifth overall pick. The Grizzlies are hosting Draft Lottery watch parties at the following locations: Railgarten, 2166 Central Ave.; Buffalo Wild Wings at 3770 Hacks Cross Road; and Maria’s Cantina in Southaven, 6717 Airways Blvd.

The Memphis Redbirds will play the Nashville Sounds in a pair of businessperson specials at 11:05 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at AutoZone Park. Tickets are available at the box office or by calling 901-721-6000.

There’s more baseball action when University of Memphis baseball plays UT-Martin in the annual W.S. “Babe” Howard Classic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at USA Stadium in Millington.

One Memphis, a free monthly interfaith musical celebration on Beale Street, continues Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Handy Park pavilion, 200 Beale St. Hosted by the city of Memphis and Beale Street management, the series will spotlight the eclectic music of local congregations and religions, with the goal of unifying people of faith and the city as a whole.

By noon Thursday we should know who wants to be the newest Memphis City Council member. That’s the deadline for citizens to apply for the super district seat Philip Spinosa recently gave up to go to work for the Greater Memphis Chamber Chairman’s Circle. The other 12 council members will appoint someone to the position by May 22.

You might see some familiar names for the appointment, including some who ran in the recent county primaries this month and didn’t win – also past council contenders. This could become a familiar routine. Three other council members advanced to the August county general elections and if they win those races, the council will have more appointments to make.

The third annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk is Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour more than 75 Cooper-Young gardens with a focus on “native plants,” visit educational booths and vendors, hear from expert speakers, and enjoy discounts at many Cooper-Young businesses and restaurants. New this year: a Saturday guided bike tour of 24 gardens. Two-day tickets are $25; bike tour is $20. Visit cygardenwalk.eventsmart.com for details.

With the county elections on tap and races for governor and U.S. Senate taking center stage, you probably forgot about the suburban municipal elections on the Nov. 6 ballot. The first day for contenders to pick up and file qualifying petitions is Friday.

Some of the nonpartisan races in Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown and Lakeland are already underway in terms of campaigning, signage and all of the vestiges of political activity. A race for mayor tops the slate of races in Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland, followed by races for aldermen and school board. Collierville has just the races for aldermen and school board. Lakeland had been holding its elections on an odd-year cycle until this shift to even years.

Richard Vining, a developer doing business as 645 Marshall Ave LLC, will seek an Exterior Improvement Grant of up to $60,000 from the Center City Development Corp. board when it meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. at 114 N. Main St. Vining wants to renovate a building at 645 Marshall into The Edge Motor Museum, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of vehicles and education about the history of the automobile. The site of the $1.4 million project is near Sun Studio.

Also on Wednesday, three companies will be seeking tax incentives from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County. This month’s agenda includes Mimeo.com, an online managed content distribution and printing company that is seeking a 15-year Expansion PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) for a $13.4 million project at 3350 Miac Cove; Whitehaven Landing, a trampoline park-anchored shopping center on the northwest corner of Faronia Road and East Shelby Drive that’s seeking a 15-year Community Builder PILOT, and a Moore Tech auto mechanic training school at 2785 S. Mendenhall near Fox Plaza Drive that is also seeking a 15-year Community Builder PILOT.

The Arc Mid-South’s annual International Tea will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. Emceed by television and radio talk-show host Loretta McNary, the tea will feature international foods, fashion, dance and music. Tickets are $25 online or at the door.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.