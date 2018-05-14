Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 133 | NO. 96 | Monday, May 14, 2018

Around Memphis: May 14, 2018

Updated 5:31PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

I moved 18 times as a child. ‘Why did you move?’ is now a question I don’t ask my students.
Meagan England, Chalkbeat Tennessee

John Paul Keith Offers Twin Projects Steeped In Today’s Memphis
Craig Havighurst, WMOT Roots Radio

Grind City Media’s 2018 NBA Draft Lottery Preview
nba.com

Can a Tennessee Democrat Pull a Doug Jones?
Steve Cavendish, New York Times

Group of Five coaches that are on the rise and ready to move up the ranks
Cyrus Smith and JR Willis, underdogdynasty.com

'Mini-Memphis': Inside FedEx's bustling hub in China
Barry D. Wood, USA Today

WATCH: Memphis head coach Mike Norvell surprises walk-on with scholarship at community service event
Zach Barnett, NBC Sports

Here’s where you can find new workforce training classes in Memphis
Laura Faith Kebede, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Blood in Bluff City: Inside the murder of Memphis’ last hometown hoops hero
Matt Foley, OZY

Black poll shows ‘surge’ in GOP gubernatorial contest
Erik Schelzig, Tennessee Journal

Nine Inch Nails, Cold and Black and Infinite - North America 2018
Nine Inch Nails

Cards have no alternative to Ozuna
Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

