Around Memphis: May 14, 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 96 | Monday, May 14, 2018

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

I moved 18 times as a child. ‘Why did you move?’ is now a question I don’t ask my students.

Meagan England, Chalkbeat Tennessee

John Paul Keith Offers Twin Projects Steeped In Today’s Memphis

Craig Havighurst, WMOT Roots Radio

Grind City Media’s 2018 NBA Draft Lottery Preview

nba.com

Can a Tennessee Democrat Pull a Doug Jones?

Steve Cavendish, New York Times

Group of Five coaches that are on the rise and ready to move up the ranks

Cyrus Smith and JR Willis, underdogdynasty.com

'Mini-Memphis': Inside FedEx's bustling hub in China

Barry D. Wood, USA Today

WATCH: Memphis head coach Mike Norvell surprises walk-on with scholarship at community service event

Zach Barnett, NBC Sports

Here’s where you can find new workforce training classes in Memphis

Laura Faith Kebede, Chalkbeat Tennessee

Blood in Bluff City: Inside the murder of Memphis’ last hometown hoops hero

Matt Foley, OZY

Black poll shows ‘surge’ in GOP gubernatorial contest

Erik Schelzig, Tennessee Journal

Nine Inch Nails, Cold and Black and Infinite - North America 2018

Nine Inch Nails

Cards have no alternative to Ozuna

Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch