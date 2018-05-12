Three Companies Seeking Tax Abatements for Expansion Projects

VOL. 11 | NO. 19 | Saturday, May 12, 2018

Three companies will be seeking tax incentive packages from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County during its Wednesday, May 16 meeting.

The largest of the three, online managed content distribution and printing company Mimeo.com, is seeking a 15-year Expansion PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) for a $13.4 million project at 3350 Miac Cove.

If approved, the presently New York-based company would consolidate its North American operations, expand its sales division and co-locate its headquarters in Memphis.

The relocation would bring in 85 jobs to Memphis from Newark, New Jersey, provide space for 77 new salespeople and bring the company’s senior leadership to the new U.S. Corporate headquarters in Memphis, according to the company application filed with EDGE.

Currently, Mimeo employs 284 workers in the Memphis area, and would maintain a total of 455 employees with an average salary of $54,930 excluding benefits.

EDGE staff estimates that $28.4 million in local total taxes will be generated during the life of the PILOT, while saving Mimeo $2.5 million.

Meanwhile, Andrew Kim, Ki Kim, and Kyung Kim, doing business as JD USA Shopping Center, are seeking a 15-year Community Builder PILOT to redevelop a vacant supermarket on the northwest corner of Faronia Road and East Shelby Drive into a family entertainment anchored retail shopping center known as the Whitehaven Landing.

The anchor tenant for the project, Altitude Trampoline Park, will occupy 37,000 square feet of center with an additional 12,016 square feet of retail and 17,432 square feet of office/retail flex space left.

The $4.4 million project will create an equivalent of 89 full time positions averaging $22,804.

Staff projects the Whitehaven Landing will generate $433,205 in local taxes during the PILOT, while saving the applicant a little over $1 million.

Lastly, William R. Moore College of Technology and the Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association are teaming up to start an auto mechanic training school in a blighted building 24,500 square foot building at 2785 S. Mendenhall near Fox Plaza Drive.

They are seeking a 15-year Community Builder PILOT for the $2.3 million project that would create four jobs with an average annual wage of $56,750.

At full capacity, the school would host 90 students and maintain a graduation rate of 30 students per year.

The workforce development stimulation project is supported by both mayors and the Power Center CDC.

EDGE staff expects a $656,647 benefit to the applicants while raising $456,929 in local tax revenue.