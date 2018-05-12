May 11-17, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 19 | Saturday, May 12, 2018

1976: An ad in The Daily News by Marx & Bensdorf offers a 170-acre estate at Holmes Road and Center Hill Road, then south of Collierville’s city limits, for sale for $1.1 million. The “picture book” estate is advertised as the one-time home of the state’s most famous walking horse, Carbon Copy, the 1964 world grand champion.

The estate and Carbon Copy had been the property of George Lee Lenox, a bond dealer, until Lenox was kidnapped and murdered in March 1970.

1973: On the front page of The Daily News, a study by Memphis State University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research concludes Shelby County will not have a majority African-American population for the next 50 years, as it did from 1880 to 1910. “If blacks in Shelby County hope to gain a stronger say in local government, it must come through working with whites in a spirit of cooperation,” says Donald E. Pursell, senior research associate of the bureau. 2010 U.S. Census numbers show 52.3 percent of the county’s population is black.

1948: On the front page of The Daily News, the city commission approves $29,500 in Park Commission funding for improvements to various city swimming pools and parks, including $3,500 each for the Malone, Orange Mound and Tom Lee pools and $10,000 for the Washington pool. Another $4,000 is approved to surface a road at Pine Hill Golf Course and $5,000 for the parking lot.

1944: The City Commission opens bids for renovations of the Memphis Academy of Arts at 690 Adams Ave. in the old Lee House. The four bids range from $3,583 to $4,375. Today, the Lee House is a bed-and-breakfast.

1857: James McMillan, a slave trader from Maysville, Kentucky, is shot and fatally wounded on the Memphis riverfront by Isaac Bolton, a slave trader angry over a previous deal in which McMillan sold him a slave whose term had ended, forcing Bolton to make a refund. Bolton, who was later acquitted, reportedly shoots McMillan and then throws a knife on the floor by McMillan, claiming McMillan had tried to attack him. The incident kicks off the county's bloodiest feud, which continues after the Civil War and the end of slavery.

Source: "The Bolton-Dickins Feud" by Kenneth Hensley