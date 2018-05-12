VOL. 11 | NO. 19 | Saturday, May 12, 2018

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns Wednesday through Saturday, May 16-19, in Tom Lee Park Downtown. Among the highlights are the annual Ms. Piggie Idol Contest; the Kingsford Tour of Champions, which gives the public a chance to taste and judge barbecue from competing teams; the Cooker Caravan, a free guided tour of some of the best competition teams; live music; and more. Visit memphisinmay.org for tickets and a daily schedule.

The Memphis Greek Festival returns Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland St. Greek food, music, dancing, marketplace, kids’ activities, a food drive-thru and church tours are all part of the festivities. Call 901-327-8177 or visit memphisgreekfestival.com for details.

Levy Dermatology will hold a free skin cancer screening event Friday, May 11, from noon to 4 p.m. at its Collierville office, 1125 Schilling Blvd. E., suite 105. Free and open to the public; no appointments necessary. Visit levydermatology.com or call 901-624-3333 for details.

Castles and Crystals, the 2018 Memphis in May International Gala, takes place Friday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in The Peabody’s Skywall Ballroom, 149 Union Ave. The gala salutes this year’s honored country, the Czech Republic, and features entertainment by Booker T. Jones. Tickets are $250. Visit memphisinmay.org.

The Mid-South Hosta Society 20th annual sale is Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Admission is free and includes free tours of the hosta garden. Enter at North Gate A. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival hosts the Cuisine of Czech Republic dinner Saturday, May 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Peabody’s Chez Philippe, 149 Union Ave. Renowned Czech chef, author, TV personality and entrepreneur Zdenek Pohlreich will be the featured chef. Cost is $75. Call 901-529-4000 for details and reservations.

The Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation (TennGreen) hosts its annual Cocktails & Conservation fundraiser Saturday, May 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Old Dominick Distillery, 305 S. Front St. Celebrate 20 years of TennGreen protecting the state’s natural treasures and enjoy signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music and silent auction. Tickets are $50; open to ages 21 and older. Visit tenngreen.org/cocktails for details.

The Metal Museum’s newest exhibition, “Forge,” opens Sunday, May 13, and runs through Aug. 19 in the Gasparrini Galleries at the museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. The Ruthin Craft Centre exhibition, made in collaboration with Hereford College of Arts, features works by 15 contemporary, international metal artists. Visit metalmuseum.org.

The Memphis Jewish Community Center will screen “Besa: The Promise” Tuesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at MJCC, 6560 Poplar Ave. The film weaves Albania’s heroism in World War II through the journeys of two men. The screening is part of the monthlong Toward Justice: A City-Wide Upstanders’ Project. Cost is free. Visit jccmemphis.org for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host “Doing Business With the Veterans Administration” Thursday, May 17, from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Nursing, Natural Sciences and Biotechnology Building, 675 Union Ave. Small businesses will hear about upcoming bids and opportunities; meet with procurement officers and project managers; and network with other small, veteran-, minority- and women-owned firms. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Walk After Work May 17 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The night is yours to explore MBG’s 96 acres as you wish. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Overton Square will screen “Men in Black” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues each Thursday night; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.