Editorial: Buying Food in a Food City

VOL. 11 | NO. 19 | Saturday, May 12, 2018

The business of food is in a cycle of change from farm to table – whether it’s blowing up the Memphis barbecue stereotype or how we get our groceries.

All parts of that chain are to be found in Memphis business and culture.

This is where Clarence Saunders innovated the modern supermarket concept with self-service Piggly Wiggly stores, a new experience for shoppers who were used to having a neighborhood grocer fill their orders and have them ready for pickup or doorstep delivery.

In many ways, we’ve come full circle: With the few clicks of a mouse, we can order groceries online and – depending on the service – either pick them up at the store or have them delivered to our homes. (FedEx, another Memphis innovation, has the doorstep delivery option down pat.)

The latest evolution in the grocery-buying process isn’t an improvement for all of us.

Supermarkets are opening in clustered areas, pockets of activity where customers can choose from several grocers, depending on their preference or selection.

Other areas of the city, meanwhile, are classified as food deserts because they lack access to a retail source of a wide variety of food – particularly produce and other fresh products. In our city, this isolation is made worse by the lack of a viable and vibrant public transportation system.

When Kroger closed its stores in Southgate and Orange Mound earlier this year it became even clearer how essential these businesses are to a community’s ability to sustain itself and grow. The closings also demonstrated the hard decisions businesses make in an industry where profit margins are historically narrow and as a result, it doesn’t take a whole lot in the way of losses to force action by the front office.

As those stores closed, new experiments that are more grocery store than supermarket are underway in Binghampton, along with existing templates like the South Memphis Farmers Market, which works with grocers as suppliers for a limited range of products that the market otherwise couldn’t offer at competitive prices.

These are smaller-scale operations that don’t have all of the bells and whistles of a big-box supermarket where shoppers can buy everything they need in one location.

Food is not just any business. It’s one of those businesses that has a relationship with the growth of a community. Existing growth, along with the potential for more, draws the interest of business owners. And their presence guarantees even more interest and development.

These are difficult deals to land, and it’s likely many more fall by the wayside than come to fruition.

Business owners generally aren’t community builders. That may be a byproduct of what they do, but they rarely take a chance on locating in an area unless they have some indication the neighborhood is stable or growing.

Communities are a bigger lift that require more hands and shoulders and backs. And there’s a role for government in offering tax breaks and other incentives that are smaller and more targeted than the ones normally associated with such projects.

Creating communities isn’t easy work. Businesses, including small-scale operations, are an ingredient – just like neighborhoods and parks and schools – that plays a crucial role in our civic bottom line.