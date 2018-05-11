Pera’s Ubiquiti Networks Posts Strong Third Quarter

VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Three months ago, law firms were soliciting investors in Ubiquiti Networks’ stock to sign up for a class-action lawsuit against the company for misleading those investors about actual profits the company was earning.

What a difference a quarter makes.

The computer networking firm posted better-than-expected revenue and earnings Thursday, sending its stock to an all-time high on five times its normal trading volume.

UBNT closed Thursday at $81.44, an all-time closing high, going as high as $85.74 during the trading session on Nasdaq. More than 2.6 million shares changed hands, compared to the average volume of 563,395.

Once based in California, the New York-based Ubiquiti is owned by Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera.

The company reported $1.32 per share in net income for its fiscal third quarter, well above the 77 cents a share it earned a year ago. Revenue in the quarter hit more than $250 million, up 15 percent from the third quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company repurchased nearly 4.4 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $66.53 per share and reported cash and cash equivalents have risen by $86 million to $690.8 million since June 30, 2017.