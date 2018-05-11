Local Entrepreneur Bringing Old Properties Back To Life One Building at a Time

VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Being a developer is something that local entrepreneur Eduardo Sanchez Borja has always been interested in, but has never really had the time to do.

But with his two staffing companies, Inspire Hotel Staffing and Supreme Staffing, doing well, he figured the time was right to take a leap of faith.

In February, Sanchez acquired a small, nearly century-old building at 569 N. McLean Blvd. that’s been vacant for quite some time, and is in the process of restoring the Midtown property.

“Developing is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, but this is going to be my first official project,” Sanchez said.

Since the building is located across McLean Avenue from Snowden School and around the corner from the Memphis Zoo, Sanchez said he would love to attract a family-oriented restaurant concept to the site, but wouldn’t rule out any other neighborhood-friendly users that he feels would enhance the surrounding Vollintine-Evergreen area.

“I’m going to keep my standards high on this building, because I want to add value to the neighborhood,” Sanchez said. “A lot of people are just opening bars. I would love for a tenant to come in who serves stuff like milkshakes and grilled chesses for the kids since the zoo is right around the corner.”

In addition to the McLean project, Sanchez said he has his sights set on acquiring and restoring several more parcels in what he feels are up-and-coming areas.

“I’m looking for old buildings in old neighborhoods like this,” the longtime Memphian said. “I just don’t want to develop, I want to develop with style. I want to bring something to the neighborhood and create new things.”

For his next two projects, he’s working to close on a property in the Binghampton area, which he feels is on the cusp of a major boom, and an older building Downtown he’d he hopes to turn into a boutique hotel.

“Like a very small hotel, maybe 28 rooms, but with a lot of personality,” he said. “Downtown needs more hotels. There are a lot of companies moving Downtown and a lot of the ones there are growing.”

Tony Fletcher, a broker with Memphis Property Management Professionals, said small commercial infill projects like what Sanchez is hoping to accomplish can have a tremendous impact on a neighborhood, even though they sometimes fly under the radar.

“Not only can this be an opportunity to bring temporary employment, it also removes blight and shows that someone has faith in the survival of a particular area,” he said.

Fletcher said even Cooper-Young, which is now one of the most popular neighborhoods in the city due to its eclectic mix of local businesses and historic housing, started out as a renovation project.

“Now the values in the area have more than doubled, due to someone having faith in a particular area,” Fletcher said. “The city makes more tax revenue on improved values, the residents have better neighborhood amenities in improved commercial development, and it is a win-win for everyone.”