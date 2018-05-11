Last Word: Singletary to Memphis, County Budget Notes and Buying NIN Tickets

VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

It’s not a done deal yet. But there is at least the framework of a plan for the city’s tallest building. The city has signed a letter of intent with the current owners to convert the 100 North Main Building to a convention center hotel with retail, meeting space and a parking garage with a timeline to have this built and open for business by the end of 2022 – two years after the $175 million renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center is to be completed.

Not so fast… that’s the summary of reaction to Graceland’s effort to mobilize political support behind its expansion plans in Whitehaven – namely a 6,200 seat arena. And the reaction is coming from county commissioners and city council members who each got updates from Elvis Presley Enterprises this week. The commission was a little more receptive than the council. But here is where things stand.

Meanwhile, plans for a car museum on Marshall Avenue just a few doors from Sun Studio near what was once the city’s original auto row. And a quick look at how things are coming on Downtown’s south end.

Chicago Bears legend Mike Singletary is the coach of the Memphis franchise in the Alliance of American Football.

Don Wade on next week’s NBA draft lottery and a critical moment for the Grizz who have a track record of bad decisions in the process.

Since his departure from Memphis, we know a lot more about the exit of David Fizdale – some of the accounts have been disputed. But just enough time has gone by that there are some interesting comments being made on the record now that Fizdale has landed with the Knicks.

A turn around in a quarter for the tech company owned by Robert Pera, majority owner of the Grizz.

More notes and dollar figures in the county budget proposal – including the tab awaiting the new county mayor and the new county commission after Sept. 1.

The Tennessee Journal on a Black campaign poll in the Republican primary for Governor.

Nine Inch Nails and Jesus and Mary Chain booked for Sept. 24 at the Orpheum. And when tickets go on sale next week you won’t be able to buy them online at least on opening day. NIN calls it “physical world presale.” “You may actually encounter other actual human beings with similar interests likely wearing black clothing during the process and potentially interact with them.”

Jonathan Mattise of AP on the decision by Republican lawmakers in Nashville to make an appeal of the federal district court ruling dismissing their lawsuit over federal refugee resettlement programs.

Development on a neighborhood scale across from Snowden School in Midtown. Eduardo Sanchez Borja is taking on a storefront on the McLean side that has been vacant for quite a while.

“Behind The Headlines” is a reporter’s roundtable about the election year, budgets – city and county – prekindergarten and Graceland. Our guests are Karanja Ajanaku of The New Tri-State Defender, Toby Sells of The Memphis Flyer and Ryan Poe of The Commercial Appeal. The show airs Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WKNO-TV.

