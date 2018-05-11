Graffam’s Simple Focus: A Better Workplace, Community

VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

At some point after J.D. Graffam, owner and founder of digital design agency Simple Focus, had self-published a book and hosted several workshops teaching coding to graphic designers, an industry colleague asked Graffam why he gave away his trade secrets for free.

At the time, the Farmerville, Louisiana, native’s Germantown-based firm reigned supreme in the Memphis metro market. Under Graffam’s lead, it was the only creative firm that could design web products and digitally code them for website back-ends.

Graffam, however, was more interested in advancing the local market rather than cornering it.

“Making others better at coding allows for higher expectations from customers in Memphis,” Graffam said. “Besides, firms that want to go digital are going to eventually figure it out.”

If Graffam’s detractors were worried his firm would suffer consequences by giving away access to a very niche set of skills, they would be relieved to know that Graffam and the rest of the team at Simple Focus are plugging along smoothly in their renovated workspace on Broad Avenue in the Binghampton area.

Planted on the west end of Broad Avenue, the Simple Focus workspace has been thoughtfully renovated in a way that reflects Graffam’s desire to produce an accommodating workspace that supplements employees.

The construction of Simple Focus optimizes the space for a two-fold purpose. It provides a crisp, comfortable and open workspace that supports designers as well as separate spaces available to rent or sublease that will support entrepreneurial efforts in the Binghampton community.

“One of the things I am passionate about is creating a happy place to work,” Graffam said.

Just below the offices that house a team of digital designers is a full kitchen, gym and shower. In the backyard, a two-story deck features picnic tables ready to accommodate designers looking for an outdoor reprieve in their workday.

Eventually, Graffam hopes to hire a professional chef to cook lunch every day for the staff. Ideally, the meal break would serve as a time to bring staff together for conversation and connections outside of everyone’s collective workload.

“There’s something sacred about breaking bread together,” Graffam said. “The work-life balance is that you get to know the people you work with on a personal level. It’s your work friends, your work family ... and it’s not always different from your personal life.”

While the amenities in the workspace could, theoretically, ensure a designer has every physical need met while logging marathon work hours – Graffam, who is admittedly not a workaholic – encourages the opposite.

Graffam’s personal definition of success is finding a work-life balance where you genuinely enjoy the work that you do, and reaching a point where “you can balance your work and your life to the degree that you can enjoy both of them.”

In addition to a well-equipped workspace, pristine conference room and gallery spaces occupy the bulk of the first floor. The conference room is able to be converted into extra open space that flows into the ground-level gallery for larger events.

Separately, a walled-off space on the first floor will serve as a sublease space for various entrepreneurs seeking a launch pad for their business.

Currently, the modest space is poised to receive a pilates studio, and because the business provides an avenue for physical fitness and health, it meets Graffam’s one requirement for the sublease space.

“It has to be something of value that contributes to the area,” he said. “A pilates studio, for example, is providing physical fitness for the area. We want more for Broad Avenue, always.”

At first glance, the work culture Graffam strives to create might be immediately associated with the fabled work culture of Silicon Valley – one that supplements workaholism with designer furniture and a stocked refrigerator.

But, Graffam’s intentions are polar opposite – and it doesn’t take very long to come to that conclusion when listening to his sincere wishes for his own designers or any creative mind looking create a career that utilizes their artistry. In short, Graffam is fueled by his desire to show potential creatives that they can have a career in harmony with their own life.

“There are people who were just born to be creative,” Graffam said. “I want them to realize you can make a living with your creative talents. It is possible.”

J.D Graffam is a graduate of New Memphis’ Fellows program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.