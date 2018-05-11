VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

The Memphis Greek Festival returns Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland St. Greek food, music, dancing, marketplace, kids’ activities, a food drive-thru and church tours are all part of the festivities. Call 901-327-8177 or visit memphisgreekfestival.com for details.

Levy Dermatology will hold a free skin cancer screening event Friday, May 11, from noon to 4 p.m. at its Collierville office, 1125 Schilling Blvd. E., suite 105. Screenings will be done by surgeon and dermatologist Dr. John Huber and physician assistant Jodi Burgess. Free and open to the public; no appointments necessary. Visit levydermatology.com or call 901-624-3333 for details.

Castles and Crystals, the 2018 Memphis in May International Gala, takes place Friday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in The Peabody’s Skywall Ballroom, 149 Union Ave. The gala salutes this year’s honored country, the Czech Republic, and features entertainment by Booker T. Jones. Tickets are $250. Visit memphisinmay.org.

The Mid-South Hosta Society 20th annual sale is Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Admission is free and includes free tours of the hosta garden. Enter at North Gate A. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival hosts the Cuisine of Czech Republic dinner Saturday, May 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Peabody’s Chez Philippe, 149 Union Ave. Renowned Czech chef, author, TV personality and entrepreneur Zdenek Pohlreich will be the featured chef. Cost is $75. Call 901-529-4000 for details and reservations.

The Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation (TennGreen) hosts its annual Cocktails & Conservation fundraiser Saturday, May 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Old Dominick Distillery, 305 S. Front St. Celebrate 20 years of TennGreen protecting the state’s natural treasures and enjoy signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music and silent auction. Tickets are $50; open to ages 21 and older. Visit tenngreen.org/cocktails for details.

The Metal Museum’s newest exhibition, “Forge,” opens Sunday, May 13, and runs through Aug. 19 in the Gasparrini Galleries at the museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. The Ruthin Craft Centre exhibition, made in collaboration with Hereford College of Arts, features works by 15 contemporary, international metal artists. Visit metalmuseum.org.