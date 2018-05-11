Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Snapshot: Chicago Football Great Singletary Memphis AAF Coach

By Don Wade

Updated 3:10PM
(Memphis News/Houston Cofield)

Mike Singletary, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, was introduced as the first coach of the Memphis Alliance of American Football franchise on Thursday at a press conference at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Singletary, 59, had an 18-22 record as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in two-plus season from 2008-2010. The team will begin play in February of 2019 in the start-up league that will have eight teams, including Atlanta and Orlando and five yet to be announced.

