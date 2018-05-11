Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Board Votes Support of University of Tennessee President

By SHEILA BURKE, Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The outgoing University of Tennessee board of trustees has passed a resolution giving a vote of confidence to UT President Joe DiPietro following his stunning ouster of the school's first female chancellor.

The board meeting comes in the midst of a firestorm of accusations following the sacking of Beverly Davenport. It also follows a decision this week by the UT Faculty Senate to pass a resolution that censured DiPietro's actions.

At the meeting in Nashville, Vice Chairman Raja Jubran said DiPietro had always had the best interest of the UT system and had restored confidence in the office of the presidency.

A new and smaller board of trustees will meet for the first time in July following the passage of a law backed by Gov. Bill Haslam.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

