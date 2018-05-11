Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 95 | Friday, May 11, 2018

Alma Mater Honors Waffle House Hero With Scholarship Fund

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The alma mater of the man who took an AR-15 rifle from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House has established a scholarship fund in his name.

Tennessee State University held a reception in honor of 29-year-old James Shaw Jr. of Nashville. Several businesses and organizations praised Shaw and gave him awards.

Four people were fatally shot and four others were wounded in the April 22 shooting. Shaw was able to get the weapon away from the gunman and threw it behind a counter.

Tennessee State President Glenda Glover announced at the event Monday that Shaw will receive a Special Presidential Recognition at the school's homecoming in October.

The university said in a news release that nearly $15,000 was collected just after it made the scholarship donation information public.

