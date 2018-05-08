What Happens When The Robots Sound Too Much Like Humans?

VOL. 133 | NO. 94 | Thursday, May 10, 2018

Artificial intelligence has a new challenge: Whether and how to alert people who may not know they're talking to a robot.

On Tuesday, Google showed off an AI assistant that makes convincingly human-sounding phone calls, at least in its prerecorded demonstration. But the real people in those calls didn't seem to be aware they were talking to a machine.

Google says its digital voice assistant can make some of our most tedious calls, such as reservation for dinner or a haircut. The AI speaks with pauses and "ums" and "mmm-hmms" to sound more human.

But it may not be fair – or even legal – to trick the hairstylists and restaurant employees answering the calls.

Google calls the new service, known as Duplex, an experiment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.