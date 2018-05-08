Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 94 | Thursday, May 10, 2018

What Happens When The Robots Sound Too Much Like Humans?

By MATT O'BRIEN, AP Technology Writer

Updated 3:04PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Artificial intelligence has a new challenge: Whether and how to alert people who may not know they're talking to a robot.

On Tuesday, Google showed off an AI assistant that makes convincingly human-sounding phone calls, at least in its prerecorded demonstration. But the real people in those calls didn't seem to be aware they were talking to a machine.

Google says its digital voice assistant can make some of our most tedious calls, such as reservation for dinner or a haircut. The AI speaks with pauses and "ums" and "mmm-hmms" to sound more human.

But it may not be fair – or even legal – to trick the hairstylists and restaurant employees answering the calls.

Google calls the new service, known as Duplex, an experiment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 335 7,225
MORTGAGES 119 369 8,607
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 27 1,281
BUILDING PERMITS 278 624 15,152
BANKRUPTCIES 61 178 5,037
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 87 2,755
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 27 121 3,046
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 74 1,499

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.