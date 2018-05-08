Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 94 | Thursday, May 10, 2018

Memphis Adds Guard David Wingett to Its Recruiting Class

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis has added shooting guard David Wingett to new coach Penny Hardaway's first recruiting class.

The school announced Wingett's signing on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 Wingett is from Winnebago, Nebraska. He averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this past season at Bull City Prep Academy in Durham, North Carolina.

Before coming to Bull City, Wingett posted career averages of 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds at Winnebago High. He ended his Winnebago career as the second-leading scorer in Nebraska prep history.

Wingett joins a recruiting class that also includes forward/center Isaiah Maurice plus guards Jayden Hardaway, Tyler Harris, Antwann Jones and Alex Lomax. Jayden Hardaway is Penny Hardaway's son.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

