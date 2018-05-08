Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 94 | Thursday, May 10, 2018

Former Memphis Grizzlies PA Announcer Gets 2 Months in Jail

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The former public address announcer for the Memphis Grizzlies has been sentenced to two months in jail after he pleaded guilty to photographing women under their skirts at a church.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Tuesday that Rick Trotter also has been ordered to serve four years' probation under a settlement with Memphis prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Trotter violated the privacy of women who were photographed at The Downtown Church, where he was a worship leader. Church officials filed a police complaint in May 2016 saying Trotter used his church-issued cellphone to take videos under a woman's skirt as he kneeled behind her.

The women identified themselves on videos by clothing, voice and surroundings.

Trotter was arrested in August 2016. He had already been fired by the Grizzlies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

