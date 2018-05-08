VOL. 133 | NO. 94 | Thursday, May 10, 2018

The city of Memphis Division of Engineering and Powers Hill Design will host a public meeting about the proposed stormwater master plan for Harrison Creek Basin Thursday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Gaisman Community Center, 4221 Macon Road. The basin roughly runs from Interstate 40 at Jackson Avenue south along both sides of Graham Street to Poplar Avenue. Engineers will provide information about the plan and gather input about drainage and flooding problems from area residents and businesses. Call Powers Hill at 901-543-8000 for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases May 10, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Local artist Chelsea Fly will be in MBG’s rose garden to guide guests through a simple watercolor painting. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The Memphis in May International Festival presents One Night in Prague: A Sensory Celebration of the Czech Republic Thursday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Experience a gourmet sampling of Czech cuisine and performances by the Epoque Quartet, who fuse classical training with the sounds of jazz and rock. Tickets are $18. Visit memphisinmay.org.

Overton Square will screen “Casablanca” as part of the Chimes Square Movie Nights series Thursday, May 10, at 8 p.m. on the new outdoor screen in the Chimes Square courtyard at Trimble Place. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no outside coolers or alcohol. The series continues on Thursday nights; visit overtonsquare.com for a movie schedule.

Levy Dermatology will hold a free skin cancer screening event Friday, May 11, from noon to 4 p.m. at its Collierville office, 1125 Schilling Blvd. E., suite 105. Screenings will be done by surgeon and dermatologist Dr. John Huber and physician assistant Jodi Burgess. Free and open to the public; no appointments necessary. Visit levydermatology.com or call 901-624-3333 for details.

Castles and Crystals, the 2018 Memphis in May International Gala, takes place Friday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in The Peabody’s Skywall Ballroom, 149 Union Ave. The gala salutes this year’s honored country, the Czech Republic, and features entertainment by Booker T. Jones. Tickets are $250. Visit memphisinmay.org.