Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 94 | Thursday, May 10, 2018

Civil Rights Activist Andrew Young Hospitalized With Illness

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

ATLANTA (AP) – Civil rights activist Andrew Young is being transferred to a hospital in Atlanta after falling ill over the weekend while in Tennessee.

Young's executive assistant, Patra Marsden, said in an email Wednesday that the 86-year-old Young was hospitalized Sunday. He was in Nashville at the time for the baccalaureate service at Fisk University.

Marsden said Young would move to Emory University Hospital on Wednesday or Thursday. Young's daughter, Andrea Young, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution her father "had a minor infection and ran a fever" and "is recovering well."

Young was a confidant of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and went on to become a congressman, United Nations ambassador, Atlanta mayor and international businessman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 115 335 7,225
MORTGAGES 119 369 8,607
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 27 1,281
BUILDING PERMITS 278 624 15,152
BANKRUPTCIES 61 178 5,037
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 87 2,755
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 27 121 3,046
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 74 1,499

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.