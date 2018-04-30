Young Says Construction About to Begin on South City Residential

VOL. 133 | NO. 87 | Tuesday, May 1, 2018

South City is about to begin construction east of Danny Thomas Boulevard and the road to construction has had some unexpected turns. “There’s a certain amount of anxiety when you talk about these big projects because people don’t know whether it’s actually going to happen or not,” Memphis Housing and Community Development Division director Paul Young said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

The part of the Foote Homes public housing development on the east side of Danny Thomas has been demolished and the ground leveled. On the west side of Danny Thomas, the boarded up brick buildings that are the other part of Foote Homes are awaiting demolition.

Once the city got units on the east side of the street down, people started believing it’s real.

“We’re hopeful that we will start to see more interest from the private sector, particularly around the grocery store,” Young said. “That’s one of the amenities that we have committed to bring to fruition. But it’s largely driven by a grocer wanting to be in that area.”

The city has been talking with market experts who say the area can support a grocery store or supermarket. Talks with grocers are up next.

The city also anticipates an early childhood center joining the private-public mix of development in the next year.

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com.

The city development team has options on three closed schools in the South City area – Georgia Avenue Elementary, Vance Junior High and the MLK Transitional School also known as Porter Junior High.

“I think Georgia Avenue would be a good home for Girls Inc., which is looking to expand their footprint in that area, as well as an early childhood center,” Young said. “And with the MLK Transitional School, we don’t have specified uses yet but we did want to secure an option with hopes that we could find a use that will be sufficient for that building.”

What is built on the site of Foote Homes will increase the amount of housing there from what was 420 units to 712, with 480 of the units – a mixture of single- and multifamily – being affordable housing below market rates.

Lower rates are a key condition of federal funding – $30 million through the Choice Neighborhoods grant program – to leverage more than $200 million in private development in the broader area.

“As we make these investments, the fear of gentrification is a real fear,” Young said. “But when we make these investments with federal funds, one of the good things about it is the rental rates for those units that we invest our dollars in are held at an affordable level for 15 to 20 years. “That means the next generation of families that move into those units will also be able to thrive even when the market rates increase in that area.”

A more immediate concern before gentrification is displacement, which Young says has been a problem with past makeovers of public housing developments under the old federal HOPE VI funding starting in the late 1990s.

“Gentrification to me is when a family lives in that area and they can no longer afford to live there because the rates have increased so much that they have to move out,” he said. “While that has certainly happened in the city of Memphis, what we’ve seen more of is displacement.”

HOPE VI’s priority was building mixed-use, mixed-income developments on the public housing sites to provide options to families with different circumstances.

The South City effort includes staying in contact with the Foote Homes families and following their economic condition.

“Families move. They are relocated,” Young said. “But when the families come back, whether those same families that were displaced or not come back, there are families that come in and meet the same income thresholds.”

There are currently 8,000 families waiting for vouchers to get federally subsidized rent payments or a place in the remaining public housing high-rises operated by the Memphis Housing Authority. The waiting list has been a constant presence in public housing locally for decades.

“When we talk about gentrification, we want to see the market rates increase. But we want to see affordability preserved for families that want to be there,” Young said. “That’s why it is significant that we invest our public dollars in these areas that can see significant growth.”

Nearly 20 years after LeMoyne Gardens became the first of the city’s traditional, large housing developments demolished for conversions to mixed-use, mixed-income developments, Young said the city has learned from its mistakes in the Willie Herenton and A C Wharton mayoral administrations.

South City’s efforts include case management for relocated families through the Urban Strategies group working with the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

When Foote Homes families were about to move out, federal officials had just ended rent subsidies that shut down the Warren and Tulane apartment complexes owned by Global Ministries Foundation because of unsafe conditions at both.

“They went offline at the same time. So there were essentially a thousand families who were out looking for housing at the same time,” Young said. “It took a little bit more time than we anticipated to get all of the residents relocated.”

The closest conversion of public housing comparable to the scope of South City is the conversion of Lauderdale Courts into Uptown Square and the demolition and conversion of nearby Hurt Village, which together form what is known as Uptown. Lauderdale Courts was not demolished because it is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I feel like communities like South City, Uptown, Binghampton – those are areas where the market is going to turn,” Young said. “And you can already see it shifting. So it’s important that we invest our dollars now so that we can preserve affordability for the families that live there and then the new families that come in.”

To Young, the coming shift in public housing is a mixture of public funding to battle displacement and gentrification.

“You see more privatizing, for lack of a better word – trying to figure out how you can get the private market to engage in supporting these families and not having one mega large entity responsible for all of the work,” he said. “I think that is the important shift, is ensuring that as we house individuals that are experiencing low-income circumstances that they are able to shift their circumstances to something better. I think we need to put a stronger emphasis on making sure that those connections are made that those families need.”