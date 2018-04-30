UTHSC Program to Help Students, Faculty Pursue Global Mission Work

VOL. 133 | NO. 87 | Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Janyn Quiz, a first-year medical student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, wants to pursue surgical mission work outside the United States.

A native of the Philippines who moved to the United States two years ago with her family, she’s part of a group of students and faculty that have built and launched a formal program around that same interest they share. It’s UTHSC’s newly formed Global Surgery Institute in the College of Medicine’s Department of Surgery. The institute’s mission is to help surgical residents and students interested in mission work take the next step in pursuit of that interest.

It’s also an effort that will involve applying lessons learned, from providing health care around the world to the local delivery of clinical care.

The institute’s organizers are Dr. Martin Fleming, chief of surgical oncology and associate professor of surgery, and Dr. Nia Zalamea, an assistant professor of surgery.

Fleming points to Zalamea, director of the institute, as “the driving force to all of this,” with the institute also continuing the medical mission work Zalamea has performed each year in the Philippines since 1999 with her family.

Fleming also has participated in missions to that country with Zalamea’s organization, the nonprofit Memphis Mission of Mercy founded by Zalamea’s family.

Work toward what the institute would become got started in 2016, but Zalamea says a formal infrastructure to really get it going has now been put into place.

“We have such an incredible group of faculty and staff here in Memphis, most of whom are connected to UT and Methodist,” she says. “So this is really just a formalization of all of that energy and work.

“We want to organize ourselves so that our residents and students and faculty can join in the efforts, so that we can pool resources – both tangible and intellectual – and also look at cross-cultural studies. To be able to understand more about the value of our work, opportunities for improvement and streamlining and lessons learned.”

That work, she continues, will benefit patients both overseas and at home. Health care professionals still have “much to learn about how to maximize value, minimize complication and burden and remove barriers to care and return to life for our patients, especially the underserved.”

In the lead-up work to launching the institute, organizers learned something that pleasantly surprised them – some 20 surgical faculty members at UTHSC were already providing almost 60 weeks of mission work each year around the world, on their own time.

The physicians involved encompass everything from plastic surgeons to pediatric and general surgeons, ophthalmologists and more. And the destinations where they take their skills include places like Vietnam, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Philippines, among others.

A Global Surgery Support Fund has been established through the UT Foundation. It will offer scholarships for travel expenses to medical students, surgery residents, and surgery fellows interested in doing mission work through the institute. A fundraiser is set for May 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Brass Door, 152 Madison Ave., to help fund those scholarships.

The university has internal stats, meanwhile, culled from the survey it conducted that show 60 percent of incoming residents say they’re interested in doing international work as part of their training. Third-year medical student Andrew Fleming likewise carries that same interest, saying he wants to be part of the institute’s work for the potential to help those in need.

When someone like him looks around and sees major health care and economic disparities around the world, he says, “I think we have his kind of existential need to help those who are unable to help themselves.”