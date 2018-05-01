VOL. 133 | NO. 87 | Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Memphis in May Offers Tips to Avoid Ticket Fraud

In advance of the Beale Street Music Festival this weekend, Memphis in May officials are warning attendees about the possibility of fraudulent tickets being sold by street vendors and online scalpers.

And while the organization warns guests about fake tickets every year, it’s emphasizing that third-party ticket resale websites such as StubHub aren’t always safe either.

Memphis in May reported Monday, April 30, that StubHub had contacted it last week after noticing a number of potentially fraudulent tickets being sold on the site. StubHub is working with Memphis in May’s ticket vendor, Ticketfly.com, “to investigate further and may pursue formal charges against the fraudulent sellers,” Memphis in May officials said in a release.

Tickets bought outside the gates or on websites such as StubHub could be duplicated print-at-home tickets or previously scanned tickets, which aren’t valid for admission.

To prevent becoming a victim, Memphis in May warns patrons to purchase tickets through the only authorized vendor, Ticketfly.com, or during festival hours at the official Memphis in May ticket booth at Riverside and Beale.

The 2018 Beale Street Music Festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 4, and runs through Sunday, May 6.

– Daily News staff

Riverside Drive Closures Now Underway

Riverside Drive street closures between Union and Georgia avenues have begun in advance of Memphis in May International Festival events happening throughout the month.

The street is partially closed – allowing two-way traffic in the northbound lanes – through Tuesday, May 1, in preparation for the Beale Street Music Festival. The street will be completely closed between Union and Georgia between Wednesday, May 2, and Monday, May 7.

Riverside returns to partial closures May 8-11 followed by complete closures May 12-20 for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

And it will be partially closed May 21-23 and completely closed May 24-29 for the Great American River Run, 901Fest and the load-out following the monthlong festival.

For more information, visit memphisinmay.org.

– Daily News staff

Local Firefighters Kick Off Annual MDA Fundraiser

The Memphis Fire Department and International Association of Fire Fighters – Local 1784 are holding their annual Fill-the-Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association throughout May.

During the monthlong campaign, firefighters from the Memphis Fire Department and IAFF Local 1784 will hit the streets and storefronts, boots in hand, to ask pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to donate to MDA. Donations may also be dropped off at any Memphis fire station this month.

The funds go toward helping children and adults with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease – and other muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Contributions also help fund research and life-enhancing programs such as support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Wesley Neurology in Memphis. In addition, they help send local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Widjiwagan, all at no cost to their families.

As MDA’s largest national partner, the IAFF fuels MDA’s mission to find research breakthroughs across diseases; care for kids and adults from day one; and provide families with services and support.

The IAFF is MDA’s largest national partner and began raising funds for the organization in 1954. In 2017, more than 100,000 firefighters participated in Fill-the-Boot events nationwide and raised $24 million.

To date, IAFF has raised $630 million for MDA.

– Daily News staff

Tigers’ Bowlan Sets Strikeout Record

University of Memphis pitcher Jonathan Bowlan went the distance for the first time in his career and struck out a school record 18 batters in an 8-2 Memphis win over No. 20 USF last weekend. Bowlan allowed just two runs on four hits and no walks in nine innings.

The 18 strikeouts set not only a Memphis record, but also an American Athletic Conference record. Bowlan’s 18 strikeouts are the most this season by a pitcher in Division I baseball.

Bowlan started the game last Saturday at USF Baseball Stadium by striking out five of the first six batters he faced. The only hiccup Bowlan had was in the third inning, allowing a pair of two-out runs.

After the third inning, he dominated the Bulls’ lineup and retired 18 straight batters until allowing a two-out single in the ninth. Bowlan struck out the side three times, in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

All 18 of his strikeouts were swinging, including the final out of the game to break the program record and secure the complete-game win. The complete-game performance is the first by a Memphis pitcher since Matt Ferguson against Tulane in 2016.

– Don Wade

Community South Memphis Bike Rides Through May

The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors are hosting bike rides through South Memphis every Thursday through May as part of the South Memphis Glide Ride.

The group bicycle ride will take riders along scenic views through South Memphis from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each week, and the Big Jump Teen Ambassadors will also demonstrate how to improve bicycle facilities and connectivity within the South Memphis area.

The Big Jump Teen Ambassadors is a group of 10 teenagers who live and attend school in South Memphis. Through the project, they’re learning to use their bicycles as a viable transportation option while connecting with the amenities of South Memphis and other parts of town.

Riders should meet at The South Memphis Farmers Market, 1400 Mississippi Blvd., between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be bicycles on hand to share on a first-come, first-served basis.

Revolutions Bicycle Cooperative, The Works Inc. and City of Memphis Bikeway and Pedestrian Program have teamed up to make The Big Jump program possible.

– Andy Meek