VOL. 133 | NO. 87 | Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Supreme Court to Hear Google Class Action Settlement Case

The Associated Press

Updated 3:04PM
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has agreed to review the settlement of a class action lawsuit involving Google, where the settlement agreement largely directed money to organizations rather than search engine users.

The court agreed Monday to take the case. The lawsuit involves Google users who sued saying Google violated privacy rights by disclosing to websites the search terms users entered to get there.

Google agreed to an $8.5 million settlement. Attorneys were awarded about $2 million. Most of the remaining money was allocated to six groups that agreed to use the money to promote privacy protection on the internet. The groups included AARP, Carnegie Mellon University and centers associated with Harvard, the Illinois Institute of Technology and Stanford.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the settlement.

