VOL. 133 | NO. 87 | Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Historically Black Mississippi Schools Get Nissan Donation

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CANTON, Miss. (AP) – Nissan says it's giving $250,000 to seven historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi to support science, technology, engineering and math programs.

The Japanese company says it has now given nearly $2 million to the seven schools since it began making cars at its Canton plant in 2003.

Nissan Motor Co. says to Alcorn State University, Coahoma Community College, the Utica campus of Hinds Community College, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College are getting the money.

Jeffrey Webster, director of diversity and inclusion for Nissan North America says the schools are using proven practices to help students studying technical subjects. Figures show historically black institutions produce 27 percent of African American students with bachelor's degrees in STEM fields.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

