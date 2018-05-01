FedEx Names New CEO of FedEx Freight

VOL. 133 | NO. 87 | Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Memphis-based FedEx Corp. has announced that John A. Smith will assume the role of president and CEO of FedEx Freight effective Aug. 16, 2018.

Smith, 56, joined FedEx in 2000 and currently serves as senior vice president of operations at FedEx Freight. He will take over for Michael L. Ducker, who announced his retirement plans earlier this month.

Smith will also serve on the Strategic Management Committee of FedEx.

Additionally, FedEx Corp. has announced that Matthew Thornton III, a 40-year FedEx team member, will take over as senior vice president of U.S. operations for FedEx Express and will become executive vice president and chief operating officer of FedEx Freight.

In this role, Thornton, 59, will be responsible for overseeing all operations for FedEx Freight.

“Given his deep experience in the transportation industry, unparalleled customer focus and trusted leadership, John Smith is a clear choice to lead the FedEx Freight organization into the future,” David J. Bronczek, president and COO of FedEx, said in a release. “Matthew Thornton has proven himself time and again in his leadership at FedEx Express, and his thorough knowledge of all aspects of operations make him an excellent addition to the FedEx Freight leadership team. Both are examples of our strong promote-from-within philosophy at FedEx, and with these two leaders at the helm, the future for our FedEx Freight organization continues to look very bright.”

FedEx said Smith and Thornton will begin transitioning into their new roles starting mid-May.