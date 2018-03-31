March 30-April 5, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 13 | Saturday, March 31, 2018

1968: “I looked down at Martin’s face. His eyes wobbled, then for an instant focused on me. ‘Martin, It’s all right. Don’t worry. This is Ralph. This is Ralph.’ His eyes grew calm and he moved his lips. I was certain he understood and was trying to say something. Then in the next instant, I saw the understanding drain from his eyes and leave them absolutely empty.”

Source: “And The Walls Came Tumbling Down,” Ralph David Abernathy

1977: A demonstration of different types of voting machines at the Memphis Cook Convention Center draws representatives of eight companies. The technology on display includes “punchboard voting, computer voting and an improved booth machine.” The punchboard machines had been used in three dozen local precincts in the 1976 elections, with the Shelby County Election Commission moving to replace the lever machines with the punchboard system. But Shelby County Commissioners refused to approve the money to buy the new equipment. That would remain the case until the mid-1980s, when the lever machines were replaced with electronic voting machines, not punchboards.

1958: A Daily News tabulation of passenger car titles through March shows a total of 4,137 forwarded or current titles. Chevrolet is the top brand, with 1,374, followed by 1,026 Fords, no Jaguars or Isettas, one Porsche, one King Midget, 37 Edsels and a single Crosley.

1920: Captain Kit Dalton, who fought with the pro-Confederate Quantrill’s Raiders during the Civil War and joined the James Gang of outlaws after the war, died in Memphis at 166 Court of “cardio-renal disease.” His age was unknown. A $50,000 reward had been offered for Dalton’s capture dead or alive. His tombstone at Elmwood Cemetery reads, in part: “Since they could not capture him, he was later pardoned by several governors, with his promise that he would lead an exemplary life, which he did during his last 20 years in Memphis.”

Source: Shelby County archives