Editorial: 50 Years After King's Death, What Have We Learned?

VOL. 11 | NO. 13 | Saturday, March 31, 2018

When sanitation workers Echol Cole and Robert Walker were crushed by a garbage truck compactor on Feb. 1, 1968, it sparked a 64-day strike that reverberated throughout Memphis and beyond.

On one side were those committed to long-term, enduring change; on the other, those steadfast in their desire to preserve the status quo. Caught in the middle were Memphians trying to make the best life for themselves, their families and their communities on a day-to-day basis without the luxury of looking much beyond the next paycheck.

The days after Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination on April 4 should have taught us more about each other, and about the power one person has to create powerful change. But 50 years later, many would say we still have a long way to go.

One lesson we take from 1968 is that freedom isn’t defined by a majority vote. Transformation rarely begins with those in power, but rather with a groundswell of visionaries who recognize freedom – and the gifts it brings – is of benefit to all.

Jostled and crowded in our chaotic Downtown streets 50 years ago, King was tested as he had never been by any other city. The challenge was more urgent because more was at stake. King’s views on justice had been broadening during the last year of his life, and some in the movement dissented from his evolving views.

Those close to him advised him not to return to Memphis, just as they had advised him not to come in the first place. But in the struggle of 1,300 Memphis sanitation workers, King saw his cause as well as a broader vision for the nation. And in his fateful return, he saw a way through the chaos to a more hopeful, just place.

The journey and the destination remain ours. So does the challenge.

We have work to do – all of us. Uncomfortable realities have defined us as a city for so long that they’ve become a narrative that robs many of us of hope.

For our young people, it turns a normal desire to explore the world into a permanent exodus for too many, while others feel they’ll never have a chance to break free of the neighborhood they’ve always called home.

The income gap between black and white Memphians continues, no matter the national economic conditions. Forty-eight percent of black Shelby County children live in poverty. Those are facts of life in present-day Memphis, not the Memphis of 1968.

But amid the longstanding problems, something else has endured: the promise and hope of a city whose struggle against long odds has both inspired the world and been the focus of its grief.

With the opening of I Am A Man Plaza this week, Memphis finally acknowledges with words in stone that 1,300 sanitation workers were on the right side of history.

Fifty years after 1968, it is up to us to be the transformative visionaries. Let’s begin making the changes that put Memphis on the right side of history as it is being made.