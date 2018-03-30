USL Memphis Makes ‘Huge Get’ In Hiring Andrew Bell as its First Sporting Director

VOL. 133 | NO. 65 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Andrew Bell had come to Memphis in January to discuss the possibility of becoming the first sporting director for the new USL (United Soccer League) franchise that will begin play here in 2019. And Bell was blown away by AutoZone Park, which will be the team’s home; the venue reminded him of the stadium where the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer play.

Later, after touring the National Civil Rights Museum, Bell was just walking around Downtown, and trying to get a feel for this place that would become his new city if he decided to leave his job as president of the USL’s Charleston Battery.

“I’d never been to Memphis before,” said Bell, 45. “I came to look at the stadium, meet the guys, have a look at the city. It’s kind of an intangible thing, but when I look at the people in Memphis on the street, they look like soccer fans to me. And I know what a soccer fan looks like.”

Best of all for the USL Memphis franchise, which is so far without a name, Bell looks like a seasoned professional soccer executive.

“In the soccer world, this was a huge get,” said Craig Unger, who is team president of the USL franchise and the Memphis Redbirds, both of which have Peter Freund as principal owner. “This was big. Charleston is a very storied franchise.”

A native of Wokingham, Berkshire, England, Bell began working for the Battery as its radio play-by-play announcer in 1999 after moving to the United States in 1995. He later worked as director of marketing, sales director, and president, which was the role he held most recently from 2008 until moving to USL Memphis.

During his tenure as the Battery’s president, the club won two USL championships in 2010 and 2012. Off the pitch, Bell was instrumental in a revitalized fan experience at Charleston’s MUSC Health Stadium, including significant investments in stadium infrastructure such as a 3,000-square-foot videoboard, an English-styled pub called The Three Lions Club, sky boxes, and state-of-the-art media capabilities.

“He has this knowledge not only of the soccer side, but on the business side. He’s sold tickets and run an organization,” Unger said. “And knows operations.”

Said Bell: “This is very exciting because it’s a blank slate. This is an opportunity for us to do something special here in the city of Memphis and build a club the right way from the ground up.”

When Freund made the move to acquire a USL franchise, Bell was not surprised. Freund owns a minor league baseball team in Charleston and Bell had come to know him over the last few years.

“I knew he’d do this at some point,” Bell said, adding that he reached out to Freund about having a role in a start-up franchise. “I didn’t know he’d do it in Memphis.”

Bell points to the strong youth and collegiate programs in the Memphis area as a reason to believe the USL will be successful here, along with an already established Memphis Outlaws chapter of soccer fans.

Unger and Bell have started searching for the team’s first coach. And then will come the long and challenging process of acquiring players.

“There’s no expansion draft,” Unger said. “We’re thrown into the pool of free agents.”

The first game is almost a year away. But Bell knows too well all that has to be accomplished before then.

“It seems like a long time, but I’ve been waking up in the middle of the night going, `Oh, I forgot to do that today,’” he said. “We’ve had a bunch of in-bound inquiries from potential coaches, agents.”

So, the excitement is building. The clean slate will be filled in.

And although a USL Memphis player has yet to suit up and set foot on the pitch, Bell says he can feel what the environment at AutoZone Park will be like for a match when all those folks who look like soccer fans come out to support their club.

“When we fill this stadium with soccer fans it’s going to be an absolute cauldron,” he said. “The noise level is going to be unprecedented and I think the team is going to be able to feed on that. This is going to be a difficult place for teams to try and come and win a match.”