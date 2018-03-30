MarShon Brooks Makes Most Of Call in Debut From China

VOL. 133 | NO. 65 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Every day at Camp Grizzlies, school is in session. So many young players. And many of them are now getting minutes in NBA games that they haven’t earned so much as had handed to them in the name of development in an otherwise lost season.

And then along comes 6-5 guard MarShon Brooks. He was the 25th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Grizzlies rookie Kobi Simmons was 14 years old on that draft night, just to remind you how long ago that was. Brooks would make the NBA’s All-Rookie second team with the New Jersey Nets.

A potential rising star then, the NBA game he played for the Los Angeles Lakers on April 16, 2014, would be his last for four years.

Or until the Grizzlies signed him to a 10-day contract and he bounced off the bench to score 21 points, 14 of them in the fourth quarter, as the Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-103 on Wednesday, March 28, at FedExForum for their second consecutive win – the first time they had won back-to-back games since mid-January.

“I didn’t know that,” Brooks said.

And why should he? He has spent the last four years of his basketball life overseas, one in Italy and three playing for the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Memphis general manager Chris Wallace called him a few days ago and soon Brooks was on an 18-hour flight back to the USA and the NBA.

“I’m 29 years old now,” Brooks said. “My last NBA game I was 25, so that’s a big difference. You just look at things a little different. I understand exactly what’s going on now. At 25, I took it serious but maybe not as serious as I should. It’s a testament to hard work.”

And the nightly opportunity afforded the two American players allowed per team: “One thing I can say is, playing in China I’ve had the ball and I’ve shot a lot.”

He laughs at that now. He averaged more than 35 points per game all three years in China. But until this year, his phone never rang when the NBA started handing out 10-day contracts.

“I was a little hurt,” he said.

Before you feel too bad for him, know that he was paid well. And that the CBA, by his judgment, was a solid pro league. He could have done worse.

Still, it’s not playing for the Celtics or Lakers. Or even the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets or the Golden State Warriors before they were, well, the Golden State Warriors.

So, no, he couldn’t be sure he would be in the NBA again and he definitely could not have counted on such a triumphant return. He hit all five threes he took against Portland and went 4-of-4 from downtown in the fourth quarter.

“If you look back, he’s a bucket-getter,” said Memphis interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, referring to his early NBA days and his work overseas. “That’s what he does – he scores the ball. You don’t have to run plays for him. The ball finds him in one-on-one situations, and you see he’s hard to guard.”

Even Marc Gasol was impressed, albeit in his classic Marc Gasol way: “A lot of confidence, he shot the ball extremely well, created his own shot, great poise. Have to work on that D a little bit, but offensively he’s real talented.”

Make no mistake, MarShon Brooks’ 21 points were the primary reason the Grizzlies earned their 21st win of the season. Whether he’s still here when his 10-day contract is up, who can say?

A story like this tends to be like Snapchat: Now you see it, now you don’t.

And MarShon Brooks wasn’t the only reason the Grizzlies won on this night – rookie Dillon Brooks scored 18 points and veteran Chandler Parsons had a mild flashback with 15 points – but Bickerstaff captured the theme perfectly.

“We had a bunch of guys who came out of nowhere,” he said.

“This is a good feeling, I can’t lie,” said the man with the 10-day contract and an undefeated record as a Grizzly. “It wouldn’t have been as good if we didn’t get the win. We’re streaking. Let’s keep it going.”

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.