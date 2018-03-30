Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 65 | Friday, March 30, 2018

House Narrowly OKs University of Tennessee Board Overhaul

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Republican-led state House has narrowly approved a bill that would reshape the University of Tennessee's board of trustees.

The House cast a 51-41 vote Thursday for Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal. The Senate has already passed it, but a House change sends it back to the Senate before it heads to Haslam's desk.

The plan would shrink the board from 27 to 11 voting members, and would add one non-voting student member. It would also create four seven-member advisory boards specific to individual campuses. Each advisory board would have one student and one faculty member.

The legislation has drawn scrutiny because it would remove the faculty and student voting representation in the current board, among other concerns.

Haslam has contended there's less accountability and ownership in a bigger board.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 63 301 4,579
MORTGAGES 62 332 5,460
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 12 45 902
BUILDING PERMITS 369 863 9,999
BANKRUPTCIES 41 211 3,457
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 135 1,844
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 27 118 2,000
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 66 906

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.