Experts To Weigh In On Health Care Landscape

Eight years after the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, the cost of health insurance premiums bought in marketplace exchanges locally has seen a big spike so far in 2018.

That’s according to a new report out from the Urban Institute, which notes among other things an average 32 percent jump nationwide between 2017 and 2018 for the exchanges’ lowest-priced “silver” plans.

Across Tennessee – where participants can use the website healthcare.gov to sign up – as well as in Memphis, the increases in monthly premiums have been even more pronounced.

The impact of such cost increases, along with the influence of politics and other key points related to the state of health care in the years since the ACA’s passage will be the theme of the next seminar in The Daily News’ 2018 Seminar Series, set for April 12 at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

The Status of Health Care seminar will get started at 3:30 p.m. and feature a panel of local experts that includes Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare; Tim Finnell, managing partner of Group Benefits LLC; and Katy Laster, an attorney with Evans Petree PC.

They’ll discuss changes made to the Affordable Care Act since the Trump administration has taken office and the impact of those changes on organizations, hospitals and patients. In addition to prepared comments, the panel will take questions from the audience.

Seminar sponsors include Commercial Bank & Trust, RJ Young, Southern College of Optometry and Evans Petree.

Recent headlines show how much is available to discuss when it comes to the current health care landscape. The massive tax bill enacted at the end of 2017, for example, eliminated the penalty for the ACA’s controversial individual mandate.

The Urban Institute report also makes it clear how much of an impact cost continues to have.

“The virtual elimination of advertising funds, the large reduction in enrollment assistance funds, the shortened open enrollment period in the federally facilitated marketplaces and some state-based marketplaces, and reduced hours of access to the healthcare.gov enrollment platform all further increased the uncertainty in the market,” the report, published this month, notes. “Insurers feared that these changes would reduce enrollment, leave a less healthy risk pool, increase average claims costs per enrollee, and provide insurers strong incentives to increase premiums at all coverage levels.”

For a look at how some of those premiums are going up at the state and local level, the report shows that monthly premiums for the lowest-priced “silver” marketplace exchange plan that would be available to a 40-year-old nonsmoker in Memphis rose about 51 percent year over year – from $398 in 2017 to $601 in 2018.

Statewide, the cheapest silver plan saw its premium grow 29.8 percent over the same period, from $342 to $444.

Finnell acknowledges that much of the legislative work around health care is only addressing things in a patchwork fashion. But he distinguishes between insurance and the delivery of care itself.

“The American health care system is good,” he says. “I don’t think it’s the best in the world. But it delivers good outcomes – for people who have coverage.”