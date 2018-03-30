VOL. 133 | NO. 65 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Abundant Grace Fellowship hosts performances of “The Gospel According to Soul” Friday and Sunday, March 30-31, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 1, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1574 E. Shelby Drive. Produced by Stage 88, the production combines the gospel story of Jesus with the stirring sounds of soul music from the 1960s and ’70s. Tickets are $25. Visit stage88.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, March 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom Jr. will visit Memphis for a conversation about his new book, “Falling Up,” Friday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Odom will discuss stories from his life that have inspired, motivated and empowered him, with a special guest to be announced. A short performance with live band will follow. Tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

SRVS Kids & Families hosts the 22nd annual 5K Bunny Run and 1-mile Family Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, March 31, at 9 a.m. at The Grove at Oak Court Mall, 530 Oak Court Drive. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The event includes a visit by the Easter bunny, egg hunt, music, food trucks and more. Visit bunnyrun.racesonline.com for registration fees and information.

Memphis Botanic Garden’s Family Egg Hunt takes place Saturday, March 31, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. The event will include age-divided egg hunts for children 10 and younger, a family egg hunt, magic show, live music, crafts and more. Advance tickets are $6 for members and $8 for nonmembers (children under 2 get in free). Tickets at the gate are $10, based on availability. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/egghunt for details.

John Hiatt & The Goners, featuring Sonny Landreth will perform Saturday, March 31, at 8 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The concert celebrates the 30th anniversary of “Slow Turning,” with Hiatt and the Goners playing the album in its entirety along with greatest hits. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.