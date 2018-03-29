Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 64 | Thursday, March 29, 2018

Walmart Removes Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkout Aisles

Updated 3:04PM
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility." The group says Cosmo "places women's value primarily on their ability to sexually satisfy a man and therefore plays into the same culture where men view and treat women as inanimate sex objects."

Walmart senior director of corporate affairs Meggan Kring says customers can find Cosmopolitan in the magazine section of its stores.

A Cosmopolitan spokesperson says with a focus on empowerment, the magazine is "proud of all that the brand has achieved for women around the world."

