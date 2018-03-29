Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 64 | Thursday, March 29, 2018

Southern Baptist Leader Resigns After 'Relationship'

The Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The president and chief executive of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee has resigned following a "morally inappropriate relationship."

Frank Page initially announced Monday he was retiring. But on Tuesday the 65-year-old released a statement saying he was resigning because of "a personal failing." He said he first announced his retirement without explanation because he wanted to protect his family. Page says he hopes to rebuild the trust of his wife and two daughters.

Details about the relationship weren't released.

In a statement, executive committee chairman Stephen Rummage says the group is committed to providing the Page family spiritual and emotional support.

In his role on the committee, Page oversaw a budget of nearly $200 million and played a key role in coordinating the convention's national ministries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

