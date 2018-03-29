Hurricanes: Six Months Later

VOL. 133 | NO. 64 | Thursday, March 29, 2018

The 2017 hurricane season ranked as the fifth-most active, leaving long-lasting effects on several Caribbean islands.

I have a particular interest in how those islands recover, with my first cruise experience coming up this summer and taking us to five Southern Caribbean islands from Puerto Rico. Hurricane Irma alone hit three of the islands on my approaching itinerary – Antigua and Barbuda, St. Maarten, and St. Kitts and Nevis. Then Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 4 in Puerto Rico, the strongest storm there in 85 years.

Much has been written about the slow recovery in Puerto Rico. I’ll just say I’m happy to spend a few days there to do my small part to help the economy while we enjoy its amazing food and beautiful beaches.

I’m researching my ports of call to better understand what we want to do during our limited stops on each island, and the more I read the more I realize these islands continue to feel an impact.

Our cruise begins in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The story out of the island for months followed a theme of much of the island still without power. In early March, Travel Weekly reported nearly 84 percent of the island has electric power and all hospitals are operational. That’s great news.

In the weeks and months following the hurricane, I can’t imagine tourism was a priority in Puerto Rico. But now I believe our fellow Americans there could use our tourism dollars.

The New York Times recently featured a story looking at Puerto Rico six months after the storm. Some hotels, restaurants and businesses have recovered while others are still shuttered. I’ve actually come across a lot of “no vacancies” on hotel listings. I’m not sure if the rooms are booked or if they’re properties that remain closed. I’m afraid it’s the latter.

As I’ve researched our island itinerary, I’ve come across a few restaurants and resorts here and there that appear to be closed still. Our first port of call is St. Maarten, where most of the shops on the Dutch side appear to be up and running, while the French side is still on the comeback trail. Could it be because the cruise port is on the Dutch side?

The island’s Princess Juliana International Airport was hit hard, and while it reopened the next month, a large white tent currently serves as a temporary terminal until it’s back to normal in 2019.

Many hotels and restaurants are operational across the islands, but there are a few here and there that won’t reopen until later this year or even next year. Should you stay away from the Caribbean? No way. The islands are still beautiful, and from what I can tell the beaches are in great shape.

These islands need our support. And who knows, you might be able to find a deal or two. I suspect you’ll at least find happy locals ready to welcome you. I’m excited to find out soon enough.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.