Buy/Sell Agreements Provide Protection

Whether you call them buy/sell agreements, buyout agreements, or business prenuptials, every business needs to have an exit strategy. When there’s no plan, an owner’s departure can lead to uncertainty and litigation.

A buy/sell agreement stabilizes what might otherwise be a turbulent transition, allowing remaining owners to maintain control, while facilitating liquidity of ownership interests. To provide these benefits, the agreement needs to be in place in advance, during the life of the business. However, according to Forbes, three out of four businesses do not have a plan. What’s more, it is my experience that many existing buy/sell agreements simply do not work.

A well-drafted buy/sell agreement provides a roadmap in the event an owner dies, becomes disabled and unable to work, is divorced, or elects to leave the business – whether due to retirement or conflict with other owners. Depending upon the nature of the business, the agreement defines who is permitted or required to purchase a departing owner’s interest, how that interest will be valued, and which occurrences trigger the buy-out.

Death and divorce in particular can seriously destabilize the management structure of an unprepared business. When an owner dies, heirs inherit the deceased owner’s ownership interest in the business. Similarly, a divorce decree may transfer shares to an ex-spouse, who might have hard feelings toward the business or no interest at all.

A buy/sell agreement can prevent heirs or former spouses from taking managerial control by stipulating that, upon either event, the owner’s interest must be purchased by other owners or the business itself. Often, a business will maintain life insurance policies on its owners to ensure adequate cash is available in the event a sale is triggered.

Buy/sell agreements can address an owner’s voluntary withdrawal. Hopefully, it will be due to retirement, but a departure may arise from irreconcilable conflict between owners. In either situation, the departing owner wants to receive fair compensation, and remaining owners want some say in what happens to the departing owner’s business interest. A good buy/sell agreement can address both concerns by requiring either the remaining owners or the business itself to purchase the departing owner’s interest at retirement, or in the event of unsolvable disputes.

If a buy/sell agreement is triggered and requires a buy-out of the departing partner’s interest, the next complication is reaching consensus on a fair purchase price. Fortunately, a professionally drafted buy/sell agreement can resolve that question by defining an agreeable method for equitable appraisal of ownership interests, thereby avoiding potentially costly litigation.

Depending upon the nature and complexity of the business, the agreement can either adopt an appraisal formula based upon revenue and assets, or require hiring of a business valuation expert. Regardless, it’s preferable to agree on a fair system in advance rather than arguing over share value in court, or while emotions are running high. I recommend every business perform an annual evaluation on which all buy-out payments can be based.

Buy/sell agreements protect businesses and owners by keeping managerial control with those who know and care about the business, and by ensuring that departing owners (or their estates) receive fair compensation. Wise business owners will hire an experienced attorney to draft a buy/sell agreement early in the game – avoiding potential conflicts and litigation, saving the business money in the long run.

